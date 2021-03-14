The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

The Home Depot stock opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $294.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

