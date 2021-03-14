The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 342.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,326 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,944,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,758 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $29.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

