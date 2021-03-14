The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,728,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.63% of The Kraft Heinz worth $267,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 63,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

