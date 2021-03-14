The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,914,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the third quarter worth $31,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

