The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $96,958,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after acquiring an additional 956,382 shares during the period. Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,576,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $10,268,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 529.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 256,912 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.27.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

