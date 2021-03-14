The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $23.22 on Friday. The RealReal has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The RealReal will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 553,256 shares of company stock worth $13,001,642. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The RealReal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

