The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $925,000.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.