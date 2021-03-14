The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TKR stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Timken by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

