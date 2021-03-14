The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,249,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,932. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $357.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.