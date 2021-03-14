The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated at Cleveland Research

Research analysts at Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

