The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.93 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

