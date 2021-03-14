Thomas Aj Frank Sells 33,179 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $2,543,614.04.

On Thursday, March 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,490,575.85.

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,289,660.20.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

