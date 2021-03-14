Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM)‘s stock had its “na” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.56. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil midstream infrastructure, and light oil refining within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, including the Montney, Edmonton, and Deep Basin core areas, as well as Prince George, British Columbia in Canada.

