Tilly’s’ (TLYS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $388.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 238.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

