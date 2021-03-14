Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Down 41.5% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the February 11th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TITUF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Titanium has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

About Titanium

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

