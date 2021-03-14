Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $190.74 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $190.74 or 0.00319381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $65.15 million and approximately $13.50 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00444130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00061180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00050207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00091097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00066921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.33 or 0.00512929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011249 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 341,585 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

