Total (EPA:FP) PT Set at €42.00 by UBS Group

Total (EPA:FP) received a €42.00 ($49.41) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

FP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.37 ($51.02).

Shares of Total stock opened at €42.19 ($49.64) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.88. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

