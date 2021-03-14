Total (NYSE:TOT) & Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Critical Contrast

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total and Bonanza Creek Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $200.32 billion 0.67 $11.27 billion $4.38 11.47 Bonanza Creek Energy $313.22 million 2.32 $67.07 million $3.24 10.77

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Bonanza Creek Energy. Bonanza Creek Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Total has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.4% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bonanza Creek Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25% Bonanza Creek Energy 17.03% 4.09% 3.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Total and Bonanza Creek Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 7 9 0 2.56 Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Total presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.82%. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.75%. Given Total’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

