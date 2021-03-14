Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.73

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.73 and traded as low as C$2.46. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 179,616 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Touchstone Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$519.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.07.

About Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

