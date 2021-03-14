Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.18.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TOU stock opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$27.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.65.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.53 per share, with a total value of C$97,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,771,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$171,335,788.42. Insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.