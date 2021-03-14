Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Travis Perkins plc is engaged in supplying building materials to the UK’s building and construction industry. The company offers building materials that include aggregates, sand, and cement; bricks, blocks, lintels, and damp proofing; drains and foundations; dry lining and plastering products; and insulation, roofing, and sustainable products. It also involves in the sale of timber, building materials, and plumbing and heating products, as well as hiring of tools. Travis also provides clothing and personal protective equipment; decorative products; electrical products; kitchens and bathrooms; and landscaping, plumbing and heating, timber, joinery, sheet material, tools, fixings, and consumable products, as well as involves in property management. Travis Perkins plc is based in Northampton, the United Kingdom. “

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TVPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Travis Perkins from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travis Perkins (TVPKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.