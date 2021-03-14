Tredje AP fonden Buys 16,000 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

