Tredje AP fonden Has $46.12 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after acquiring an additional 325,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $356.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $335.16 and its 200 day moving average is $332.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $336.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

