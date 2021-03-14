Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

