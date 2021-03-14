Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 9,622 Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,622 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,969 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 204,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $81.27 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

