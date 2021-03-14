Trexquant Investment LP Has $634,000 Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 105.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $1,567,979.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

