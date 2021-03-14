Trexquant Investment LP Has $735,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,718 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

BAC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

