Trexquant Investment LP Sells 33,675 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.04 per share, with a total value of $100,189.08. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,477,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,679,253. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

