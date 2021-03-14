Trexquant Investment LP Sells 960 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $860.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $875.60.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

