Trexquant Investment LP Takes $607,000 Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $645.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.56 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $663.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.52.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

