Trexquant Investment LP Takes $646,000 Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,429,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,741 shares of company stock worth $6,196,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

