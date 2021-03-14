TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. TriNet Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $143,718.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,678 shares of company stock worth $10,262,739. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriNet Group by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $87.13 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

