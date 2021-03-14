TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.52

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $848.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. On average, analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in TriState Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

