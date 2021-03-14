TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Down 24.4% This Week

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $234.76 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00004827 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00444127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00061411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00093082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00067194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.51 or 0.00503932 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,748,422 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

