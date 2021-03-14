TrustVerse Market Capitalization Tops $11.32 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market capitalization of $11.32 million and $488,868.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.32 or 0.00647146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070461 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00025262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034713 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

