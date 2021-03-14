Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.39.

Shares of TSE:IPL opened at C$18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.93. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$18.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

