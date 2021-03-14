Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

NYSE TRQ opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.