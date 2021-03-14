Twin Tree Management LP Invests $567,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of CCK opened at $96.00 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.