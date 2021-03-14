Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.58 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

