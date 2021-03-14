Twin Tree Management LP Sells 201,098 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,098 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $152.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

