Twin Tree Management LP Sells 44,735 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 77.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,740 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 44,735 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sunrun by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $62.29 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.64 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

