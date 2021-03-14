Twin Tree Management LP Takes Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $12,603,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackLine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BlackLine by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

