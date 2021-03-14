Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) Short Interest Update

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLCC opened at $0.20 on Friday. Twinlab Consolidated has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Get Twinlab Consolidated alerts:

Twinlab Consolidated Company Profile

Twinlab Consolidated Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and retails nutritional supplements and other natural products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, and sports nutrition products under the Twinlab brand; healthy aging and beauty products under the Reserveage Nutrition and ResVitale brands; diet and energy products under the Metabolife and Re-Body brands; and a line of herbal teas under the Alvita brand, as well as joint support products under the Trigosamine brand.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Twinlab Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twinlab Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.