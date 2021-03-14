Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Position Decreased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 62.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25,052 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

TWTR stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a PE ratio of -49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $461,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

