U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%.

USX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $11.39. 644,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.86 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,640,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 187,002 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

