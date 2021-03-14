Ubex Tops One Day Trading Volume of $54,451.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 14th. Ubex has a total market cap of $873,549.95 and approximately $54,451.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ubex has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.71 or 0.00357776 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

