UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €72.66 ($85.48).

Shares of BAS opened at €72.60 ($85.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.91. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €72.84 ($85.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

