UBS Group Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has $50.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.60.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,054,000 after purchasing an additional 949,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,871,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

