UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOJCY. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Fortum Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Fortum Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortum Oyj has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

