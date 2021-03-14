Unibright Market Cap Tops $194.04 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $194.04 million and $4.42 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00639104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00071464 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

